Moss rushed the ball 18 times for 57 yards in Sunday's 39-38 loss to the Browns. He added one reception for five yards.

Moss remained in a near-even split, as Jonathan Taylor only out-touched him due to work in the receiving game. However, for the second consecutive week, Moss's efficiency lagged as he's combined to pick up only 78 rushing yards on 25 carries in that span. That could convince the Colts to push more work to Taylor in future weeks, but for now, Moss remains heavily involved heading into a Week 8 matchup against New Orleans.