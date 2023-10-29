Moss (heel/elbow) is active for Sunday's game against the Saints.

Listed as questionable heading into Sunday and considered a game-time decision leading up to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, Moss has received the green light to suit up after coming out of a pregame warmup no worse for wear. Though he has handled snap shares ranging between 49 and 80 percent in each of the Colts' three games since Jonathan Taylor made his season debut Week 5, Moss could take more of a back seat to Indianapolis' top back while he plays Sunday at less than 100 percent health. With that in mind, Moss may could serve as Option 1B out of the backfield, if not a clear No. 2 option behind Taylor, who may be ready to handle his heaviest workload of the season after carrying 18 times for 75 yards and a touchdown while adding three receptions for 45 yards in last week's 39-38 loss to Cleveland.