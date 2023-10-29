Moss (elbow/heel) will see how his foot feels during warmups before determining whether he will play Sunday against the Saints, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Moss failed to practice Wednesday and Friday while turning in a limited session Thursday. Of the two injuries, his heel seems to be the bigger issue, as Schefter specifically noted that Moss wants to see how his foot feels when pushing off. His status is particularly impactful for Jonathan Taylor, who could see his first full workload of the campaign if Moss is inactive.