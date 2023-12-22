Moss (forearm) wasn't spotted at practice Friday, Mike Chappell of FOX59 Indianapolis reports.

Moss hasn't practiced in any fashion throughout the week, which suggests it's unlikely that he'll be healthy enough to suit up for Sunday's game against the Falcons, though Friday's injury report could provide clarification on his status. Jonathan Taylor (thumb) has been practicing without limitations, so Taylor will likely return from a three-week absence Sunday, with Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson on hand to provide backfield depth. Sermon and Goodson combined for 157 rushing yards in last Saturday's 30-13 win over the Steelers, which Moss exited in the first half.