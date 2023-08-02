Moss (arm) underwent surgery Tuesday and is still expected to be sidelined for about six weeks, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Nothing changes in Moss' orginal timeline for return following surgery, which should be right around Week 1. Given No. 1 running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle/back) is currently sidelined and has also requested a trade, a speedy recovery could be beneficial for Moss' fantasy relevance early in the season. As of now, Deon Jackson, Evan Hull, Jake Funk and Zavier Scott are the only healthy options in the backfield for Indianapolis.