Moss (forearm) has been downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Falcons.

Moss, who injured his right forearm during last Saturday's win over the Steelers, was deemed questionable for the contest after not practicing this past week, and now that he's been ruled out, he'll target a potential return to action Dec. 31 against the Raiders. While Moss will be sidelined Sunday, the Colts will welcome Jonathan Taylor (thumb) back from a three-game absence and, barring any in-game limitations or setbacks, Taylor should have an opportunity to lead the team's Week 16 rushing attack, with Trey Sermon and Tyler Goodson also candidates to mix in.