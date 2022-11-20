Franklin (illness) is active Week 11 against Philadelphia.
Franklin is the Colts' leading tackler and coming off his fifth double-digit tackle performance of the season in Week 10, but an illness going around the team had kept him out of practice all week. In the end, he'll overcome the "questionable" tag and suit up for the contest.
