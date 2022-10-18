Franklin registered 12 tackles (seven solo), including one for loss, during Sunday's 34-27 win over the Jaguars.

Franklin notched his fourth double-digit tackle outing over his last five appearances and finished second on the team in tackles behind Bobby Okereke. Across six appearances, Franklin has recorded 66 stops and two pass defenses. As long as Shaquille Leonard (nose) remains sidelined, expect Okereke and Franklin to continue piling up stops.