Franklin (back) returned to the game Sunday versus the Rams, Kevin Bowen of The Wake Up Call reports.
Franklin was briefly unavailable with a back injury, but he's ready to go for the rest of the game. To this point, the middle linebacker has eight tackles against Los Angeles.
