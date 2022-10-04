Franklin recorded 15 tackles (eight solo) during Sunday's 24-17 loss to the Titans.
Franklin has recorded at least 10 tackles in three straight games and notched a career-high 15 stops during the team's Week 4 loss. Across four appearances, the fifth-year linebacker already has more tackles this season (45) than he's had in any of his previous four campaigns. As long as Shaquille Leonard (back/concussion) remains out, look for Franklin to continue garnering a major role in the middle of the Colts defense.