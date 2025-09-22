Franklin racked up seven tackles (four solo) and defensed a pass Sunday in a 41-20 win against Tennessee.

Franklin and Nick Cross tied for the team lead with seven stops apiece Sunday. Franklin finished with a season-high mark in tackles, though the seven stops would have tied his second-lowest mark in any game last year. The expectations are high for Franklin after he led the NFL with 173 tackles last season, so from a fantasy perspective his 16 stops through three games is a bit of a letdown.