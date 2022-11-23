Franklin recorded 12 tackles (five solo), 0.5 sacks and one forced fumble in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Eagles.

Following Sunday's 12-tackle effort by Franklin, he now leads the league with 109 stops through the first 11 weeks of the 2022-23 campaign. The 26-year-old now has six double-digit tackling performances to this point in the season, and he'll look to continue playing heavy snaps when Indianapolis hosts the Steelers on Monday night.