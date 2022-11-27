Franklin (illness) has been downgraded to questionable for Monday's game against the Steelers.

Franklin did not appears on the Colts' Week 12 injury report before popping up as a non-participant during practice Friday, as he appears to have come down with an illness. While the nature of this ailment is still unknown, his ability to suit up for Monday Night Football could be in serious jeopardy. In Franklin is ultimately sidelined, JoJo Domann would likely see increased usage behind linebackers Bobby Okereke and E.J. Speed.