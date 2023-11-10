Franklin (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots.

The 27-year-old linebacker seems to be trending in the right direction to play this Sunday, as he went from not practicing Wednesday to logging a full session Friday. Franklin has been integral to Indianapolis' defense this year, recording 104 total tackles, including two tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in eight games. Segun Olubi is expected to have an increased workload if Franklin is unable to suit up this weekend.