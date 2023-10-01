Franklin (back) is considered questionable to return Sunday versus the Rams, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Franklin suffered a back injury in the second half and it's unclear if he'll be able to come back Sunday. In his absence, Segun Olubi will see a larger workload at middle linebacker.
