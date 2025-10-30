default-cbs-image
Franklin recorded two tackles (zero solo) in Sunday's 38-14 win over the Titans.

Franklin was among many of the Colts' defensive starters to see their snap rate cut due to the game script. He logged a season low in tackles as a result. While this result was largely out of his control, Franklin has been among the most disappointing IDP options around the league halfway through the campaign.

