Colts' Zaire Franklin: Disappointing season continues
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Franklin recorded two tackles (zero solo) in Sunday's 38-14 win over the Titans.
Franklin was among many of the Colts' defensive starters to see their snap rate cut due to the game script. He logged a season low in tackles as a result. While this result was largely out of his control, Franklin has been among the most disappointing IDP options around the league halfway through the campaign.
More News
-
Colts' Zaire Franklin: Five stops in Week 7 win•
-
Colts' Zaire Franklin: Racks up nine stops Sunday•
-
Colts' Zaire Franklin: Secures sack in win•
-
Colts' Zaire Franklin: Full participant in practice•
-
Colts' Zaire Franklin: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Colts' Zaire Franklin: Tallies seven tackles vs. LAR•