Franklin recorded 10 tackles (six solo) and one forced fumble during Saturday's 39-36 overtime loss to the Vikings.

Franklin jarred the ball loose from running back Dalvin Cook midway through the first quarter of the Week 15 matchup in Minnesota, while he also logged his fifth consecutive contest with at least double-digit stops Saturday. The 26-year-old now has a team-leading 141 tackles across 14 games played this season, and he'll likely retain his every-down role when Indianapolis hosts the Chargers next Monday night.