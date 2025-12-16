Franklin recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) in the Colts' 18-16 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Franklin again played 100 percent of the defensive snaps for the sixth straight game and 10th time across 14 contests this season. He's now produced double-digit tackles in four of the last five games after failing to reach 10 stops in any of the first nine weeks. On the year, Franklin has recorded 104 tackles (52 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and four pass breakups on 95 percent of the Colts' defensive snaps.