Franklin tallied 12 tackles (seven solo) during Sunday's 38-30 season-finale loss to the Texans.

Franklin struggled in 2025, as despite suiting up for all 17 regular-season games, his total of 125 tackles (62 solo), including 2.0 sacks, represents a notable decline after he had surpassed 165 tackles in each of the prior three seasons. The 32-year-old also had five passes defensed and one forced fumble in 2025. Franklin has two seasons remaining his three-year, $31.3 million contract with the Colts, but the team has a potential 'out' this offseason for only $2.5 million in dead cap.