Colts' Zaire Franklin: Five stops in Week 7 win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Franklin finished Sunday's 38-24 win over the Chargers with five tackles (two solo) and one pass defense.
Franklin played every single defensive snap for a second consecutive game, and the veteran linebacker has tallied at least five tackles in six consecutive contests. He is up to 42 total tackles through seven regular-season games, which puts him on pace to reach 100-plus tackles for a fourth consecutive season, though he is unlikely to match his total from the 2024 season (173 tackles across 17 regular-season games).
