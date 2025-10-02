Colts' Zaire Franklin: Full participant in practice
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Franklin (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice.
Franklin opened the week as a DNP due to an ankle injury that he likely sustained during the Colts' Week 4 loss to the Rams. However, his ability to practice in full Thursday indicates that he is well on track to play in Sunday's home bout against the Raiders. Franklin has logged 22 tackles (10 solo) and three pass defenses through the first four games of the regular season.
