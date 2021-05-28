Franklin took the initial snaps as the starting strong-side linebacker in the team's recent voluntary offseason workouts being held at team headquarters, The Athletic reports.

Bobby Okereke looks set to be the starting middle linebacker this season with the departure of Anthony Walker in free agency while Franklin will compete for the strong-side role. Franklin mostly worked in a reserve role last season, but impressed against the run. He struggled against the pass by allowing 14 receptions on 16 targets, according to Pro Football Focus, so he could come off the field in nickel and dime formations.