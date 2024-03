The Colts signed Franklin to a three-year, $31.3 million contract extension Monday, Stephen Holder of ESPN reports.

Franklin, who was No. 2 in the NFL last season with 179 tackles (107 solo), was already under contract for 2024, but this extension leaves him set to start at middle linebacker in Indianapolis for the foreseeable future. The 2018 seventh-round pick began his career as a special-teams ace but has since transformed into a verifiable fantasy standout in IDP formats.