Franklin (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Franklin -- who sat out last week's win over Carolina -- had been listed as questionable heading into Sunday, after the knee injury kept him from practicing Wednesday before he upgraded to limited activity Thursday and then full participation Friday. Based on how he was able to finish the week of practice, Franklin isn't expected to face any restrictions Sunday. He should once again shape up as an elite IDP option after tallying double-digit tackles in all but one of his first eight appearances of the season.