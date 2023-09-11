Franklin had 18 total tackles, a pass defensed and forced a fumble in Sunday's loss to Jacksonville.
Franklin picked up where he left off last season as a tackle machine (franchise record 167 in 2022) in the loss. He also had a heads up play where he forced a fumble from rookie Tank Bigsby who thought the play was over which was picked up by DeForest Buckner and returned for a touchdown.
