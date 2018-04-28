Colts' Zaire Franklin: Headed to Indy

The Colts selected Franklin in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft, 235th overall.

Though he wasn't invited the combine, Franklin (6-foot-0, 239 pounds) put up the kind of numbers at his pro day that rival most linebackers in his draft class. Running the 40-yard dash in 4.62 seconds with a 38-inch vertical and 122-inch broad jump, Franklin clearly has the tools to succeed at the next level. As such, an instant impact on special teams can't be ruled out during his rookie season.