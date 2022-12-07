Franklin recorded 10 tackles (six solo) and one pass defended in Sunday's 54-19 loss to the Cowboys.

Franklin played every defensive snap for the 11th time this season, as Dallas did not truly pull away until midway through the fourth quarter. The starting linebacker has now recorded double-digit tackles in eight of 13 games this season, including each of the last three weeks. Franklin's prominent role in the middle of Indianapolis' defense has led him to record the second-most tackles (131) in the NFL so far this season. However, his position among the league's top tacklers could take a step back while the Colts are on bye Week 14.