Franklin racked up 13 tackles, including one for loss, in Sunday's Week 2 win over Houston.
Franklin has played every defensive snap for Indianapolis through two weeks and leads the NFL with 30 tackles. The star linebacker set a franchise record with 167 stops last year and could challenge that number based on his output so far in 2023. Franklin is among the top IDP assets in fantasy.
