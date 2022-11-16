Franklin logged 10 tackles (seven solo), including one tackle for loss, during Sunday's 25-20 win over the Raiders.

Franklin logged double-digit tackles for the fifth time in 10 games played this season. The fifth-year linebacker also fell just shy of playing every defensive snap for Indianapolis for the first time in 2022, and he is now three stops away from the first 100-tackle campaign of his career. With star linebacker Shaquille Leonard (neck) now expected to miss the remainder of the season, Franklin should have a very good chance to finish as one of the NFL's leading tacklers by year's end. His next game will come against the Eagles on Sunday.