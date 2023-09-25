Franklin recorded 15 tackles (11 solo) and a sack in Sunday's 22-19 overtime win at Baltimore.

Franklin logged double-digit tackles and led his team in tackles for the third time in three games this season, a lightning-fast start after he broke a franchise record for tackles in a single season in 2022. He's currently on pace for more than 250 tackles over a full season this year, so he'd still register near the top of the IDP radar even if he slowed down significantly in the coming weeks.