Franklin (ankle) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Texans, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Franklin has already logged four tackles during Sunday's regular-season finale, though his return for the remainder of the second half is now up in the air. The 26-year-old has played nearly every defensive snap for Indianapolis this season. In his stead, E.J. Speed will likely take on a bigger role alongside Bobby Okereke for the time being.