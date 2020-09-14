site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Colts' Zaire Franklin: Limited to special teams
Franklin had a tackle on special teams and did not play a snap on defense in Sunday's loss at Jacksonville.
Franklin will have a reserve role on defense and get most of his playing time on special teams.
