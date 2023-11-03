Franklin (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Franklin missed practice all week, so he sounds like a true game-time decision ahead of Sunday's 1 PM ET kickoff. Franklin leads the NFL in tackles with 102 and also paces the league with his 64 solo takedowns. He's played 98 percent of Indy's defensive snaps. Franklin would be sorely missed if he's unable to go against Carolina.