Franklin tallied 10 tackles (seven solo) and two passes defended during Sunday's 38-10 defeat versus the Giants.
Franklin posted his tenth outing with at least 10 tackles, though he still finished second on the team in tackles behind weakside linebacker Bobby Okereke (17). However, the strongside linebacker still leads the team in tackles for the season with 160 compared to Okereke's 146. Franklin also reached six passes defended this season, and these two should continue to serve prominent roles Week 18 against the Texans.