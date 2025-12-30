Franklin posted five tackles (one solo) during the Colts' 23-17 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

It was the second game in a row in which Franklin posted five tackles or less and the fourth time across 16 regular-season games. He's up to 113 combined tackles in 2025, but it's a far cry from his output in each of the three prior seasons, including in 2024 when he led the league with 173 combined tackles across 17 regular-season games. Franklin will look to finish the 2025 campaign strong this Sunday against the Texans.