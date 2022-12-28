Franklin accumulated nine tackles (five solo) and one sack in Monday's 20-3 loss to the Chargers.
While Franklin had a streak of five consecutive games with double-digit sacks snap, he was still productive in the contest. He was one of three Colts to be on the field for all 68 defensive snaps. The 26-year-old shows no signs of slowing down ahead of Sunday's game against the Giants.
