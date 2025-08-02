Franklin (ankle) was a limited participant in Saturday's training camp practice, Joel Erickson of the Indianapolis Star reports.

Saturday was Franklin's first appearance at training camp as he continues to recover from offseason ankle injury. He was limited to positional drills and did not participate in team activities, but it's a step in the right direction for the veteran linebacker. Franklin played in all 17 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 173 tackles (93 solo), including a career-high 3.5 sacks, six pass defenses (two interceptions) and five forced fumbles.