Franklin (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.
Franklin missed last Sunday's game against the Panthers with the knee injury. Despite the missed contest, Franklin still leads the league with 102 combined tackles and 64 of the solo variety. He'll try to get back out on the field for Week 10 against the Patriots in Germany this Sunday.
