Franklin recorded eight tackles (six solo) and a pass defended in Sunday's 17-16 loss to the Commanders.

Franklin tied his second-fewest tackles in a game during this contest, and he has already doubled his previous career high in tackles so far in 2022. Even though fellow linebacker Shaquille Leonard returned after missing time with a lingering back injury Sunday, Franklin should still finish as one of the league's top tacklers by the end of the season.