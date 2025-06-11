Colts' Zaire Franklin: Out of walking boot
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Franklin (ankle) is no longer wearing the walking boot he needed after undergoing surgery in May, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Franklin needed a "clean-up" procedure on his ankle during the offseason, but it looks like he could be fully healthy by the start of training camp in July anyways. The NFL's 2024 tackles leader will start when healthy, but his current absence might open up more meaningful practice reps for Segun Olubi.
