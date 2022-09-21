Franklin recorded 10 tackles (eight solo) in the Colts' 24-0 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Franklin's 10 total tackles were the most he's had since his rookie season, while his eight solo stops were a career high. The fifth-year-pro also played every snap on defense for the second-straight week. Franklin may be in the midst of a breakout campaign, although when Shaquille Leonard (back) returns, his production could lessen. Franklin will look to keep up the production in Week 3 against the Chiefs.