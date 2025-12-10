Colts' Zaire Franklin: Posts seven stops vs. Jacksonville
Franklin registered seven tackles (two solo) during the Colts' 36-19 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.
Franklin was one of three Colts defenders to play every single snap, and he led the team in tackles for a second consecutive game. The 2018 seventh-rounder is up to 94 combined stops through 13 regular-season games, and he should crack the tackling century mark for a fourth consecutive year. That could come as soon as this Sunday against the Seahawks.
