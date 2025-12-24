default-cbs-image
Franklin tallied four tackles (two solo) during Indianapolis' loss versus the 49ers on Monday.

Franklin had a quiet outing during the loss, as he failed to record at least five tackles for just the third time this season. The 29-year-old will look to bounce back and return to his usual level of production during the Week 17 matchup against the Jaguars.

