Colts' Zaire Franklin: Quiet outing in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Franklin tallied four tackles (two solo) during Indianapolis' loss versus the 49ers on Monday.
Franklin had a quiet outing during the loss, as he failed to record at least five tackles for just the third time this season. The 29-year-old will look to bounce back and return to his usual level of production during the Week 17 matchup against the Jaguars.
