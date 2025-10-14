Colts' Zaire Franklin: Racks up nine stops Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Franklin posted nine tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 31-27 win over the Cardinals.
Franklin finished second on the Colts in tackles behind newcomer Germaine Pratt (11). Franklin's nine stops set a new campaign-high mark, but he's yet to reach double-digit stops in a contest after doing so eight times over 17 games last season. Franklin has 37 tackles (including 1.0 sacks) through six games, which is well below the pace needed to approach last year's league-leading total of 173 stops.
