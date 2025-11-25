Franklin compiled 14 total tackles (seven solo) and a forced fumble in Sunday's 23-20 overtime loss to the Chiefs.

Franklin finished second on the team in takedowns behind fellow linebacker Germaine Pratt (20), registering a season-high 14 snaps in the loss. The 29-year-old has now recorded double-digit tackles in back-to-back contests after failing to get to 10 tackles in any contests prior this season. Additionally, he made his mark on the game in the fourth quarter, stripping running back Kareem Hunt. The ball was recovered by teammate Charvarius Ward, and Franklin is now up to 74 total tackles (38 solo), including 2.0 sacks, while also adding a forced fumble over 11 games this year.