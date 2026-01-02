Franklin (illness) doesn't have an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans.

Franklin appeared on the injury report Thursday with an illness that prevented him from practicing. The linebacker was able to upgrade to a full participant Friday, just in time to clear him of any injury designation for Sunday's contest. Franklin is set to suit up beside Austin Ajiake and Germaine Pratt, with Buddy Johnson and Segun Olubi operating as reserve linebackers if the starters get injured or need to sit out some snaps.