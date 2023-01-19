Franklin (ankle) tallied a career-high 167 tackles (102 solo), three sacks and six passes defended over 17 games in the 2022 season.

Franklin more than quadrupled his previous career high for tackles while stepping up in place of star linebacker Shaquille Leonard (neck/back) this season. The 26-year-old Franklin did exit with a groin injury during the Week 18 loss to Houston, though he was able to return and record four more tackles before the end of this contest, according to Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site. As a result, the 2019 seventh-round pick set the new franchise record for tackles in a single season, breaking the previous record set by Leonard in 2018. With fellow linebacker and Indianapolis' second-leading tackler Bobby Okereke (151) set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason, Franklin could be in store for another prominent role alongside Leonard during the 2023 campaign.