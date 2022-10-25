Franklin recorded seven tackles (four solo), including one for loss, in Sunday's 19-10 defeat against the Titans.

Franklin logged a season low in tackles despite finishing third on the team in this category behind Grover Stewart and Bobby Okereke against Tennessee. The 6-foot Franklin has now played every defensive snap over the first seven games of the season for the Colts, recording 73 stops and two passes defended while doing so.

