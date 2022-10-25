Franklin recorded seven tackles (four solo), including one for loss, in Sunday's 19-10 defeat against the Titans.
Franklin logged a season low in tackles despite finishing third on the team in this category behind Grover Stewart and Bobby Okereke against Tennessee. The 6-foot Franklin has now played every defensive snap over the first seven games of the season for the Colts, recording 73 stops and two passes defended while doing so.
More News
-
Colts' Zaire Franklin: Another double-digit tackle game•
-
Colts' Zaire Franklin: Compiles nine tackles in victory•
-
Colts' Zaire Franklin: Career-high 15 tackles Sunday•
-
Colts' Zaire Franklin: Team-high 12 stops in win•
-
Colts' Zaire Franklin: Plays every snap•
-
Colts' Zaire Franklin: Eight tackles in season opener•