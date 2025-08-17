Franklin (left ankle) did not play in Saturday's preseason loss to the Packers.

Franklin has been easing back into action in training camp as he continues to recover from offseason ankle injury. He's unlikely to play in the preseason but is thought to be on track for the start of the regular season. Franklin played in all 17 regular-season games in 2024 and finished with 173 tackles (93 solo), including a career-high 3.5 sacks, six pass defenses (two interceptions) and five forced fumbles.