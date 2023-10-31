Franklin had 14 tackles (six solo) in Sunday's 38-27 loss to the Saints.

Franklin has registered double-digit tackles in seven of eight games this season and has played in 100 percent of defensive snaps in five of those contests, though he didn't reach that mark Sunday. Franklin has been a tackling machine all season long and is the first player in the league to reach 100-plus tackles on the year. He's well on pace to surpass the 167 tackles he had in 2022 and will look to keep his spot as the league's tackle leader in Week 9 against the Panthers.